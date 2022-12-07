Dougie in Disguise

Not Available

The story is about Dougie, an ordinary kid who lives with his parents. He loves to play with his sticker albums which will turn into a living world through Dougie’s imagination. In every episode Dougie will wear a new disguise and he will enjoy exciting adventures with his friend Tim the dog in a unique environment, with songs and beautiful animated stickers. It is a world of magic and wisdom where Dougie will overcome situations with his little dog, interacting with the audience.