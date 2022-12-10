Not Available

Douglas Fairbanks, Jr., Presents, is a 1950s syndicated anthology series hosted and occasionally starring Douglas Fairbanks, Jr.. The series offered Buster Keaton in his first dramatic role in the episode entitled "The Awakening". British actor Christopher Lee appeared in varied role in thirteen episodes, including "Destination Milan". The program aired from 7 January 1953 to 11 February 1957 for a total of 117 episodes. Fairbanks himself starred in forty-eight episodes. In Melbourne, Australia the series was aired under the title Chesebrough Ponds Playhouse.