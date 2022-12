Not Available

The protagonist, Osana Najimi, sets foot in the world of Dojin-shi (self-published manga) when she is invited by her classmate, Tsuyuri. At first, she experiences culture shock, but is also influenced by Tsuyuri and Justice, a very popular dojin author and her childhood friend. She then announces that she intends to make a killing in the dojin market. Although Najimi is not good at drawing, she is determined. On her long road to success, both fans and rivals appear.