Yanagi Kenta and Kamakura Akehi as well as Hirono Kaoruko and Sakurai Ryosuke meet again at the first class reunion in 25 years. Back when the four of them met at 15, it was the most beautiful time of their lives because life held enormous possibilities. As if in an effort to make up for lost time, they are rapidly drawn to each other. Kenta begins to realise Akehi’s importance to him while Akehi, a mother of three, also starts to defy her violent husband. Meanwhile, Ryosuke and Kaoruko surrender to their mutual passions, but a gap in their feelings arises little by little … … They want to take off with the true love they have found in adulthood. A reality that will not be allowed. The four of them are now 40 years old. They are no longer young, but there is still time for them to start over again. They single-mindedly and earnestly live for this moment, but …