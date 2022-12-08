Down East Dickering

Not Available

Welcome to Maine and the world of dickering, where everything comes with a price tag. Using a weekly publication, Uncle Henry's, as a guide, our expert dickerers make a good enough living in swapping, buying, and selling, to enjoy life on their own terms. Tony Bennett and his partner, Codfish, turn a hefty profit on vintage auto parts and soda signs. Roland "Yummy" Raubeson and his son Mitchell tackle a bridge-building project. And Clint Rohdin and his future son-in-law Nate trade mechanical skills and hard labor for the perfect demolition derby junker. Just a normal week in Down East Maine!