Kindhearted worker WONG (Man Tsz Leung) irritates his boss for the sake of his friends SHAN (Lam Man Lung) and SHUI (Lam Ka Wa). SHAN is then sold to Indonesia as a slave and separated from his wife LAN (Michelle Yim). SHAN encouters “Mail Order Bride” LO SIU YIN (Kenix Kwok) in the slavery camp; however, their blossoming love upsets the jealous SHUI…