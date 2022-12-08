Not Available

A drama series about a family who leave London for a rather different life down in Devon. Down to Earth is the story of one city family's fight to survive in the deepest of Devon. The show is based on the books of Faith Addis although the Addis family in the show have actually left, they turned the running of the farm over to Brian's brother Matt Brewer & his family. As time went on, the Brewer's decided they couldn't properly adapt to life in the countryside & moved back to the city. The farm is now owned by Tony & Jackie Murphy.