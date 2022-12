Not Available

Al Diablo con los Guapos or is a Mexican telenovela produced by Angelli Nesma Medina for Televisa. It is a remake of Argentinian telenovela Muñeca Brava. Allison Lozz and Eugenio Siller starred as the protagonists, while Cesar Evora and Laura Flores starred as the antagonists. From October 8, 2007 to June 6, 2008, Canal de las Estrellas broadcast Al diablo con los guapos. From January 21 to September 19, 2008, Univision broadcast Al diablo con los guapos.