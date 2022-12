Not Available

Get ready for the most rockin’ TV event of the summer. Download Festival Reloaded is coming to Sky Arts this 5th + 6th of June! We’ve got over 3.5 hours of tracks from some of the BIGGEST and BEST Download headliner performances from 2011-2019, including Metallica, KISS, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Biffy Clyro, Muse and loads more!