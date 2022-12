Not Available

Downtown no Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende!! (Dauntaun no Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende!!?, lit. "Downtown's 'This is no task for kids!!'"), often abbreviated Gaki no Tsukai, is a Japanese variety show hosted by the popular Japanese owarai duo, Downtown, with comedian Hōsei Yamasaki and owarai duo Cocorico co-hosting.