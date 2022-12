Not Available

Across America, there are thousands of older homes that look like the perfect dream house on the outside, but are practically unlivable on the inside. These beautiful vintage homes hide dark secrets from dry rot, to weak foundations, to cramped design or even termite infestations. In “Downtown Shabby,” renovation and design experts, Frank and Sherry Fontana, will take these homes and renovate, remodel and ultimately revive them into modern masterpieces.