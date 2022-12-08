Downtown with Huell Howser

Not Available

The Downtown series will try to break the mold by bringing viewers stories about the people of downtown Los Angeles. “People either think of downtown as a place with tall office buildings or Skid Row, but it offers much more than that. We hope to capture the energy and excitement of its bustling streets and neighborhoods, and debunk its myths.” From the energy of the people who are working and living there, to the vision of the men and women who are designing and building new spaces, to the arts and cultural organizations active there— downtown is happening!