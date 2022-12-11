Not Available

"Detetives do Prédio Azul" is a program hosted by Gloob Channel in Brazil and produced by Conspiração Filmes. The plot tells the story of an old building in which three inseparable friends live: Tom, Mila and Capim. Each episode they uncover mysterious problems that arise in the building, wear their super-equipped covers and become the Detectives of the Blue Building! (or Detetives do Prédio Azul, D.P.A, in Portuguese). Somewhere in the way, there is the evil character Mrs. Leocadia, the trustee of the building, who does not hide her impatience for the three and will do everything to end her jokes.