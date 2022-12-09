Not Available

Dr. 1Up, stars Noel Carroll as the titular doctor, who provides medical advice to video game characters. Each episode features a diagnosis of a famous video game character. In the debut, Solid Snake arrives at Dr. 1Up’s clinic and learns that 30 years of nonstop cigarette consumption has caused him to contract aggressive lung cancer. He doesn’t seem to mind, because he’s too busy hiding in boxes and launching into 30-minute long soliloquies. Meanwhile, the doctor’s receptionist (played by Bree Essrig) hatches a plan to get the stars of The Last of Us to stop annoying her.