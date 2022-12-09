Not Available

Dr. Cutie

  • Comedy

Director

Ke Han Chen

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

To seek revenge Tian Qi enters the palace disguised as a man. Due to her special abilities, she was taken to fancy by the Emperor and became his personal eunuch. As Tian Qi and the Emperor spend time together, the Emperor discovered that she is a girl. It turns out that Tian Qi is the daughter of Minister Ji Qingyun, named Ji Shao. Seven years ago, Ji Qingyun was framed by corrupted ministers and his family was sentenced to death. Only his daughter, Ji Shao survived. The Emperor, having fallen in love with Ji Shao, decides to make her his Empress. However, Ji Shao, who is burdened by her quest for revenge, begins to develop complicated and painful feelings for the Emperor.

Cast

孙千Tian Qi / Ji Shao
黄俊捷Ji Heng
查杰Ji Zheng
Hong Shan ShanKang Ning'er
Liu ZhehuiZheng Shao Feng
Yang Yi TongWan Hong

View Full Cast >

Images