Proving that laughter is the best medicine, Dr. Dog comes to television in a series combining irreverent humor, quirky characters, action and adventure. Dr. Dog is a dedicated doctor who will do anything to help those in need - even if it means getting himself into some absurd or even perilous situations. When he's not seeing patients, or doing rounds at St. Bernard's Hospital, he's taping his popular TV talk show, "Ask Dr. Dog," lecturing at international conferences, or conducting important medical research. At the same time, as the Gumboyle family's pet, he's a loyal dog. It's a challenge leading this double life, but Dr. Dog is ready to handle anything.