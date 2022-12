Not Available

The South Middlesex Hospital in which Dr Flynn begins his professional career is a place of perpetual night. Rats and crocodiles roam the wards and the only drug which matters in this hospital is coffee. Flynn, an inhibited, uptight, insecure neurotic, constantly suffering from lack of sleep and catholic guilt, finds his own personality problems as nothing compared to the range of personality disorders around him. And of course the patients are sick as well.