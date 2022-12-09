Not Available

His name is Hino Rintaro. He listens closely to the aching hearts of people and relieves them of their pain. He is published and makes television appearances. The number of people waiting to receive his consultation continues to grow. Despite his achievements, Dr. Rintaro falls short in one department: love. He even dismisses it by saying “Falling in love is just like a passing mental illness.” One day, during a meal with the president of the university, Rintaro meets a woman. Her name is Yumeno, a highly sought-after geisha in Shimbashi. Little did Rintaro know that this encounter would drastically change his life. -- NTV