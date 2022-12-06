Not Available

DR. VEGAS stars Rob Lowe and Joe Pantoliano in a drama about an physician who takes a gamble when he leaves behind the world of emergency medicine to become the in-house doctor at a high-end , popular casino in Las Vegas. From his High Class office suite, Dr. Billy Grant (Rob Lowe) attends to the round-the-clock medical needs of guests, employees and their families amid the lures of Sin City. The doctor's always in when it comes to catering to the often frivolous medical requests of his good friend and boss, Tommy Danko (Joe Pantoliano), the hotel's general manager. Tommy's priority is the well-being of his high rollers and the casino's bottomline, while Billy's committed to upholding the Hippocratic Oath, often putting them at odds. The frenetic pace continues on the casino floor where the action never stops. Vic Moore (Tom Sizemore) is Tommy's first Lieutenant--part casino host, part gambling director and part enforcer. Always on hand is beautiful blackjack dealer, Veronica Harold (S