* Drag Race High * Drag Race High returns with its sophomore season as two highly contested SoCal rivals battle it out in shop class and on the track. There is pride and glory at stake this season as one school will win the other’s car and bragging rights for a year. Each school is working towards making sure it has the best mechanics, a superior body shop, a detail-oriented team and someone paying attention to the clock. One school will win it all; the other may be looking up the meaning of defeat.