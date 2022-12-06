Not Available

Dragnet (1951)

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mark VII Ltd.

"This is the city, Los Angeles, California. I work here, I carry a badge." The granddaddy of all TV cop shows which ran on NBC from 1951-1959. Jack Webb starred as Sgt. Joe Friday, a plainclothes detective who solved crimes for the Los Angeles Police Department. Ben Alexander played Friday's partner, Officer Frank Smith. The story lines were taken from real life case files of the LAPD and the names were always changed to protect the innocent.

Cast

Jack WebbSgt. Joe Friday
Ben AlexanderOfficer Frank Smith
George FennemanAnnouncer

