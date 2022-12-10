Not Available

At the heart of Dragnificent! are makeovers that tug on the heartstrings, with a team of experts who tackle their challenges by drawing on their individual expertise and overall fabulousness: Alexis Michelle is a makeup artist, specializing in weddings and special events; BeBe is an experienced event planner who can transform any room into a fantasy space; Jujubee, a fashion expert known for her dynamic and iconic looks, draws on her deep knowledge in drag couture and women's fashion; and Thorgy Thor is a classically trained musician who knows how to get the party started.