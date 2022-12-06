Dragon Ball GT

Not Available

Ten years have passed since Goku left his friends and family to hone his skills. But Goku soon finds himself helpless against the mystical power of the Dragon Balls and an accidental wish made by the devious Emperor Pilaf. His desire; that Goku once again become a child! Not daunted by this small setback, Goku, together with Trunks, and his own granddaughter Pan, blast off into the outer reaches of space in search of the mysterious Blackstar Dragon Balls. But these Dragon Balls have a fatal secret: if not collected within one year Earth will be destroyed.