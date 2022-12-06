Not Available

Dragon Ball Z

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Fuji Television Network

Many years have passed since Goku first searched for the Dragon Balls. He is a grown man, with a wife and son. He and his friends have settled into their own lives and, for the most part, things are rather peaceful. Then one day, Goku learns he is really a Saiyan and comes from another planet. Now begins new adventures for Goku and his friends as they defend their home against new, more powerful threats.

Masako NozawaSon Goku / Gohan / Goten
Ryō HorikawaVegeta
Toshio FurukawaPiccolo
Mayumi TanakaUranai Baba
Hiromi TsuruBulma / Bulla
Naoki TatsutaKarin

