Dragon Ball Z

Many years have passed since Goku first searched for the Dragon Balls. He is a grown man, with a wife and son. He and his friends have settled into their own lives and, for the most part, things are rather peaceful. Then one day, Goku learns he is really a Saiyan and comes from another planet. Now begins new adventures for Goku and his friends as they defend their home against new, more powerful threats.
|Masako Nozawa
|Son Goku / Gohan / Goten
|Ryō Horikawa
|Vegeta
|Toshio Furukawa
|Piccolo
|Mayumi Tanaka
|Uranai Baba
|Hiromi Tsuru
|Bulma / Bulla
|Naoki Tatsuta
|Karin
View Full Cast >
65 More Images