In a future decimated by war, only a small band of humans survive. The radiation from the war has created many new species, including huge, semi-intelligent dragons and evil mutants. The only source of power is the volcanic stone amber, but locating it is a constant problem, with the mutants and other species laying claim to their finds. Without the amber, their floating city cannot stay afloat. Protecting the city is an elite group using the dragons as transport, the Dragon Flyz.