The innocent and straightforward dragon girl (played by Yuan Jieying) tries to learn the method of raining in the world, and she must become a human being. She wanted to play around in the bustling world, but she was deeply attracted by Ye Xi (played by Chen Haomin), who is kind and generous, and the two began a "human-dragon love". However, "people and dragons are in love, must be sent from heaven", resulting in a variety of conditions, out of control, but they still love each other. On the other hand, Zhou Chu (Qian Jiale), who grew up with Ye Xi, has strong martial arts, but a strong personality. He once believed that dragons are the root of all evil and determined to take dragon slaying as his own responsibility. Once when he went up the mountain to slay the dragon, he accidentally rescued the beautiful Crescent Princess (played by Zhang Shenyue), and soon began a close relationship.