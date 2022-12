Not Available

Dragon Pink (ドラゴンピンク) is a three-part erotic anime OVA series, released by Pink Pineapple in 1994, based on an incomplete manga by Itoyoko 1990 with four volumes released which has been translated and released in Spanish by Norma Comics only in Spain. The three OVA episodes are based on the first chapters of Volume 1 of the manga. It was also made into an adult video game Dragon Pink: The Hero Castle (ドラゴンピンク ヒーローキャッスル) for the NEC PC-9801 in 1992.