Dragon Pink: Tale of Three Kitties

When a slave girl dons the Cursed Panties of Torijama, the world of fantasy suddenly becomes a whole lot sexier. Based on the comics by Itoyoko, Dragon Pink is the story of four adventurers out for danger, treasure, and a good time: the slave girl Pink, now destined to be a sexually overcharged catwoman; Santa, the talented swordsman; Pias, the elf sorceress with magic where you wouldn't believe; and Bobo, the big warrior with the big axe. And the mayhem's just stared with Pink and company up against bad guys who all have permanent plans for her and her party. Trouble, disaster, and dismay are in store, as well as plenty of good stuff, too. The trouble is living long enough to get there.