Dragon Seinendan

One day, for some unforeseen reason, a dragon appears in the capital city of Japan, Tokyo. Meanwhile, in a local city near Mt. Fuji, Hikariyama City, three childhood friends Yoshio, Kenji, and Tamotsu lounge around in a café where Yoko works, watching the news broadcast about the dragon without a care in the world. However, that all changes when Yoshio discovers a scroll at a used bookstore. Upon further inspection of the scroll, they discover that they are in fact the descendents of the Warrior of Light. As descendent of the warriors, they decide to take upon themselves the responsibility of protecting everyone by killing the dragon... --MBS