Dragon Syndrome

The film is based on real facts related to the discovery in 1993 in the Ukrainian city of Kirovograd vast collection of antiquities, worth about a billion dollars, which belonged to an ordinary electrician Alexander Ilyin, as well as on materials investigations, hypotheses and conjectures that have appeared about fifteen years. 2009. Odessa. Customs officers detain an anonymous call man in his luggage discover a rare book - a copy of an unknown "Sea charter" of Peter the Great. FSB starts an investigation, which is accompanied by several unexplained deaths. Investigate the fate of the collection and its associated death captain instructed Volkov. Wolves - a young but talented and successful investigator. Death will always be a few steps away from him, but where would Volkov was - in Odessa, Moscow, Prague Kirovograd - out of any situation he would come out unscathed. Confusing is not only business, but also the personal life of Captain Volkov. In love with him two beauties and wonder only they truly love or is it just part of their cunning plan. 1953. A group of senior officials of the army, the party and the security services decided in troubled time for the country to gather in the secret of the treasure looted during the "official reprisals" and taken from defeated Germany. Keepers of the priceless collection are a young scout Terekhov and released from prison collector Avdeev. Terekhov - unscrupulous and brutal security officer, intelligent and vicious man who once tried to suppress the will of the Avdeev, but Avdeev will fight for their freedom and true love ...