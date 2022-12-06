Not Available

Two Hispanic children, Max and Emmy, move into a new home. Like any young children, they\'re not quite happy at first about moving. Then, Emmy finds a secret drawer and inside is box containing a magical, shimmering dragon scale. Hmmm... there\'s some words on the box. What do they say? \"I wish, I wish, with all my heart, to fly with dragons, in a land apart.\" The magical decorations fly around them, transporting them (and us) to Dragon Land. Brought to you by Sesame Workshop (formerly Children\'s Television Workshop), the company that brings you Sesame Street it\'s Dragon Tales! Join Cassie, Ord, Zak & Wheezie, Quetzal, and their human friends, Max and Emmy in two daily adventures, each separated by a musical interstitial, \"Dragon Tunes.\" Dragon Tales has enjoyed two seasons and many years of success on PBSKids. The show\'s popularity has spawned book, video, DVD and CD releases and even a live stage show. Now, the show\'s popularity has prompted its return. The third season is no