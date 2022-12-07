Not Available

Series following the Dragons as they leave the Den to return to their business empires and multimillionaire lifestyles. The Dragons' Den has shut up shop, the five chairs stand empty and the hopeful entrepreneurs who climbed those stairs either walked away with a multimillionaire investor or left the Den with nothing at all. But what happens when those Den doors close? In Dragons' Den: What Happened Next we follow each Dragon as they leave the Den to return to their business empires and their multimillionaire lifestyles. We go with them as they bring their expertise to new Den investments from this series and check up on their previous ones. We'll be hearing from some of those entrepreneurs whose deal didn't go through, and find out the reasons why. We also drop in on a few entrepreneurs who walked away from the Den empty-handed. Were the Dragons right, or will they prove to be the ones that got away?