When the young swordsman, Sedon, finds the beautiful Miu unconscious and naked in the snow, he has no idea that she is the product of an evil experiment. Nor is he aware that ruthless soldiers have been ordered to track her down and bring her back. But soon he discovers just how important Miu is to an evil plan that involves treacherous royalty, bloodthirsty killers and a devastating power within May herself.