1980's CBS cartoon series, Drak Pack, showed the adventures of "Drak Jr." (Dracula's nephew), Howler and Frankie (the teenage descendants of The Werewolf and Frankenstein's monster) as they teamed up to fight the forces of evil. In this case, "evil" was O.G.R.E., the Organization for Generally Rotten Endeavours, led by Dr. Dred and his henchmen Toad, Mummy-Man, The Fly, and Vampira. The voice cast starred Alan Oppenheimer ("Skeletor" of He-Man) as uncle Count Dracula, Jerry Dexter ("Alan" of Josie and the Pussycats) as Drak Jr., Bill Callaway ("Aquaman" of Super Friends) as Howler and Frankie, Hans Conried (narrator of many Dr. Seuss specials) as Dr. Dred, Don Messick ("Scooby" on Scooby-Doo) as Toad and The Fly, Chuck McCann ("Ben/The Thing" on Fantastic Four) as Mummy-Man and Julie McWhirter (the voice of the animated Jeannie) as Vampira.