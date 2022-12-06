Drake & Josh

Not Available

A new teen comedy for Nickelodeon starring Drake Bell and Josh Peck. This is a spin off of The Amanda Show, a cancelled Nickelodeon variety show starring comedy actress Amanda Bynes. Drake and Josh were actors on the show. 15-year-old Drake and Josh are schoolmates, but not close friends. Drake views Josh as weird and a bit of a goof. So, imagine Drake's shock when he finds out that this "goof" is about to become his new step-brother and roommate when his mother marries Josh's father.