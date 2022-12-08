Drama Go Go Go

Not Available

Once there was a scriptwriter, Wang Ming Ming. She was a nice, kind-hearted and desperately naive young woman in her early 30s. She was a daydreaming lady with a number of romantic stories for soap operas. Once there was an ex-idol of duet HE, Eason, unlucky lost his popularity and currently busy selling shoes on the street market and running away from police. Ming Ming needs make her dreams of love come true and Eason needs his popularity come back. The scriptwriter and the so-called actor. And also a young brat and an experienced man. Ming Ming, what would you do, when your scenario bumps into your life?