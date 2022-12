Not Available

A raft of well-known faces are joining Sky Living HD this autumn in the Drama Matters season. Suranne Jones, Anna Friel, Russell Tovey, Sophie Rundle and Freema Agyeman are among the names announced for our brand new season of drama, with shows written by some of Britain's best-known and critically-acclaimed screenwriters. Each of the five dramas will be a celebration of diverse, bold and compelling characters, each with their own story to tell.