Drama Queenz

  • Comedy
  • Drama

DRAMA QUEENZ is a hit comedy web series about three friends and roommates dealing with life, love, & auditioning in New York City. Each webisode focuses on Jeremiah, a dreamer with ridiculously poor audition luck, Davis, a perfectionist whose hard work produces uneven results, and Preston, a realist whose inhibitions stir-up delightful “drama” for all to enjoy. Through madcap auditions, burgeoning romances, and heartbreaking realizations, the trio from Queens takes viewers on the zany roller coaster ride that is the actor’s life.

