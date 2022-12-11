drama to reach the stars

Not Available

Synopsis to the stars , Charam (Aum Atichart) and Hemsuda (Chris Horwang), a couple that many people envy. which Churum's flirtation makes Hemsuda feel fed up. but must be patient to maintain a social appearance until one day The relationship between the two became more and more ruptured. When Chum meets Pai Thong (Maprang-Alisa), a beautiful architect. The handle took turns to take care of the important projects of Champ. Makes Charum impressed with Pai Thong So he did everything possible to get her. Regardless of whether Paithong is in a relationship with Thiwin (Bank-Thiti)