DRAMAtical Murder

The story takes place many years in the future where the game "Rhyme", a virtual fighting game, is incredibly popular and people possess "AllMates", convenient AI computers. Aoba leads an ordinary life, working at a junk shop and living with his grandmother on the Island of Midorijima. Unlike his friends, he doesn't participate in Rhyme, nor does he belong in a gang. However, when rumors of people disappearing spread, Aoba finds himself needing to unravel the mysteries behind the island in order to protect his everyday life.