Nam Je-il (Ju Jin-mo), once a successful sports agent, gets fired and thrown into the pits by his former boss, Kang Kyung-tak. His relationship with a reckless former pickpocket-turned-fighter, Lee Jang-seok (Kim Bum) and Tae Bo instructor-turned-trainer Park So-yeon (Son Dam-bi) transforms his life. After many trials and tribulations, he finally finds inner healing, success and true love.