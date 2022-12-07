Not Available

Dream

  • Drama
  • Sport
  • Romance

Director

Baek Soo-Chan

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nam Je-il (Ju Jin-mo), once a successful sports agent, gets fired and thrown into the pits by his former boss, Kang Kyung-tak. His relationship with a reckless former pickpocket-turned-fighter, Lee Jang-seok (Kim Bum) and Tae Bo instructor-turned-trainer Park So-yeon (Son Dam-bi) transforms his life. After many trials and tribulations, he finally finds inner healing, success and true love.

Cast

Joo Jin-MoNam Jae-il
Kim BumLee Jang-seok
Son Dam-biPark So-yeon
Choi Yeo-jinJang Soo-jin
Oh Dal-SuLee Young-chul
Lee Ki-YoungPark Byung-sam

