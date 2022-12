Not Available

Li Bing He and Li Yu Fan are fraternal twins who have been sharing the same dreams since they were children. When an car accident put the sister in a coma, the brother tries to use their shared dream to wake her up. He creates an elaborate dream world where the sister is the renowned Wu Mei Niang, her secret admirer Da Gang as the court jester, and him as the Lord of Nan Chang. Three of them enter into a world of palace intrigues where only the smartest survive.