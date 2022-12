Not Available

Animesh Sen, a middle aged scientist invents a technology through which he can send promotional videos of different brands directly to the dreams of regular people. He calls his company Dream Boutique. A small town day dreamer Sandip Mukherjee somehow manages to get a job in his company as a dream salesman. Things take a sharp turn when Sandip realized that this company is just the tip of an iceberg of a notorious plan laid by Animesh.