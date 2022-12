Not Available

Newlyweds Fred and Natasha Ruckel have a cramped apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side, but they're building a log cabin in New York's Catskill Mountains. It sounds romantic, but construction problems and an ambitious schedule threaten the construction of their dream house. Someone pls change the title to DREAM HOUSE LOG CABIN http://www.diynetwork.com/dream-house-log-cabin/show/index.html