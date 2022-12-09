Not Available

Dream Hunter Rem

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Sai Enterprise

Dream Hunter Rem (ドリームハンター麗夢 Dorīmu Hantā Remu?) is an anime OVA series released from 1985 to 1992.[1] Rem Ayanokōji is a "dream hunter," a person capable of entering the dreams of sleeping people and fighting the demons causing nightmares.[2] The stories have their base in supernatural and standard horror, with action scenes and mystery thrown in. The first episode was originally released as a hentai OVA which contained a few pornographic scenes. Due to high popularity, the production team decided to release subsequent videos in the non-hentai anime market.[3] The first video was later re-released as "Special Version", removing all pornographic scenes and adding a new episode.

Cast

