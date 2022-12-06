Not Available

Many movies and TV shows, especially in the science-fiction genre, feature vehicles that people would love to have but, unfortunately, they're not real. Enter brothers Shannon and Marc Parker, proprietors of Parker Brothers Concepts (no, not those Parker Brothers). The brothers, working alongside their team, take the make-believe vehicles, dream machines if you will, and turn them into a reality. Now they're taking things a step further by also making original creations. The team pushes the limits with fast, powerful machines that are sure to amaze viewers.