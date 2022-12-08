Dream of 400 Years

Not Available

Kang Hee Sun is a professor at the Hanbaek Medical School who is called in when Jo Hyun Min, the owner of a traditional Korean house, finds a mummy preserved in a small room in the barn which was previously sealed off. The two of them feel a strange sense of recognition at their first meeting, which they put down to instant attraction until the series of bizarre occurrences that followed lead them to suspect that they may actually be deeply connected to the mummy's past. Hee Sun and Hyun Min's investigation reveals the tragic story of a pair of lovers who were torn apart 400 years ago, with a resulting misunderstanding spawning a centuries-long hatred.