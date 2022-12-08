Not Available

Dream of 400 Years

  • Fantasy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Jin-Young Moon

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kang Hee Sun is a professor at the Hanbaek Medical School who is called in when Jo Hyun Min, the owner of a traditional Korean house, finds a mummy preserved in a small room in the barn which was previously sealed off. The two of them feel a strange sense of recognition at their first meeting, which they put down to instant attraction until the series of bizarre occurrences that followed lead them to suspect that they may actually be deeply connected to the mummy's past. Hee Sun and Hyun Min's investigation reveals the tragic story of a pair of lovers who were torn apart 400 years ago, with a resulting misunderstanding spawning a centuries-long hatred.

Cast

Heo Jae-hoDong Min
Han Eun-jungKang Hee Sun / Soo Hee
Ryu Tae-joonJo Hyun Min / Moo Hyun
Ahn Byeong-kyeongDuk Ki
Seo Ji-youngHa Na

