Dream of Love

Not Available

Esperanza Guerrero is a single mother working as a teacher at two schools, a state school and an elite school to provide for her two teenagers, Pedro and Patricia. Ricardo Alegría, a married father with two young children, works as an Interpol agent in Los Angeles. Seeking to capture a sleazy jewellery thief known as ‘La Sombra’, he infiltrates the private school where Esperanza is employed and masquerades as the teacher of the criminal’s son. Esperanza and Ricardo are reunited following a 20-year separation and fight to rekindle their love.