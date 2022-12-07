Dreamcatcher

Not Available

Young Therese Geber from Asker is found dead in the harbor of Aker Brygge. Sergeant Cato Isaksen, homicide investigator stationed in Oslo is assigned the case. A grim mood spreads in his home town of Asker when even another young girl is murdered and a five year old disappear mysteriously. The media does its best to blow the events out of proportion. What kind of killer are you looking for? The police does not know that he is cold and calculating, he weaves his victims hair into the dream catcher - and he has already appointed his next victim.