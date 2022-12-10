Dreaming Back to the Qing Dynasty

Not Available

A story that follows office worker Xiao Wei who gets lost in the Forbidden City and finds that she has been transported to the Qing Dynasty. Xiao Wei is an ordinary girl from the 21st century. After time traveling to the Qing Dynasty, she meets the warm-hearted 13th prince, the 14th prince, the 4th prince, the stately Emperor Kang Xi and becomes embroiled in the political turmoils within the palace. Which path to choose becomes a difficult choice that she must make over and over again.